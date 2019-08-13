Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FORREST MacKEIGAN. View Sign Obituary

MacKEIGAN, FORREST On August 8, 2019, Forrest passed away peacefully at St. Michael's Hospital, with his family at his side. Predeceased by his mother and father, Forrest leaves behind, his amazing children, Sophia and Evan in the loving care of their mother, Sharon. He is survived by his sisters Linda, Wendy and Dallas (Rob), nephews Scott, Tyler, Alex, Keigan, Logan and Myles, his nieces Caleigh, Georgia and Kate and his special Deer Fly golfing buddies. Forrest spent his career at CBC in various capacities including CBC Sports, Newsworld and the CBC Documentary Unit. Forrest truly loved spending time at his camp on Trout Lake in Northern Ontario and taking blistering hot saunas followed by a swim regardless of the season. Forrest will be remembered by all, with great fondness and laughter from the many stories in which he was the central "character". A private memorial will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the World Wildlife Fund Canada (

