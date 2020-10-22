1/1
Fran HERMAN
HERMAN, Fran Today we celebrate the life of Fran Herman, accomplished pianist, pioneer of Music Therapy, advocate for children and youth, and recipient of the Governor General's Meritorious Award. She passed away peacefully in her home on the morning of October 19, 2020, at the age 93. She was born Frances Korson in Cobalt, Ontario. Fran was predeceased by her cherished husband of 45 years, Carl Joseph Herman (September 4, 2007). Her memory will be treasured by her darling daughter, Eve Sari Herman (Angelo Guaragna), her wonderful grandson, Christopher Kubinec and her two devoted sisters, Norma Hoffman and Evelyn Druker, along with family, friends and colleagues. We welcome memories, photos and donations to the Fran Herman Memorial Fund by visiting her memorial web page at www.ecofuneral.ca


Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 22, 2020.
