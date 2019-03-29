MAVEC, Franc With sadness, we announce the passing of Franc on March 26, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of the late Jozefa. Loving father of Veronika, Josie (Jim), Frank, Barbie, and the late Joe. Cherished grandfather of Will. Loving brother of Francka (Marjan), Joe (Cathy), and the late Alojzij (Francka). Franc will be lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Miraculous Medal, 739 Browns Line, Toronto, on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. With visiting from 10 a.m. until time of service. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Schizophrenia Society. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 29, 2019