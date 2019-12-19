MANCHISI, Franca Teresa Peacefully in Toronto on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the age of 65. Beloved wife of the late Antonio. Cherished mother of Dina and her husband Anthony, and Marcie. Loving Nonna of Elena, Violetta and Natalia Teresa. Predeceased by her parents Luigi and Adele Tarantino and her brother John and sister Silvana. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard) on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Transfiguration of Our Lord Church, 45 Ludstone Drive, on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Prospect Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 19, 2019