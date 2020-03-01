|
HOGG, CC QC FRSC, FRANCES LOUISE BENSON HOGG & PETER WARDELL Frances died of cancer on February 24, 2020, at Toronto General Hospital, and Peter died of bleeding on the brain on February 4, 2020, at St. Michael's Hospital. Fran was born in 1940 in the United States, Peter in 1939 in New Zealand. They met at Harvard in 1962 and were married in 1963. Frances was a schoolteacher and a homemaker. She advocated for feminism-related law reform, chaired the YWCA Board, and led the volunteer programs at the Art Gallery of Ontario. Peter was an academic and lawyer: a member of the Osgoode Hall Law School faculty and a scholar in residence at Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP. He was involved in the legalization of same-sex marriage, the self-government agreements for the Yukon First Nations, and negotiations related to the patriation of the Constitution of Canada. They leave behind their daughter, Anne Benson Hogg; their son and daughter-in-law David Wardell Hogg and Jennifer Susan Milligan; their granddaughter Vera Anne Milligan Hogg; and Peter's sister Margaret Ann Carr. A memorial for friends and family of Fran and Peter is planned for Friday, March 13th at 2:00 p.m. at Bloor Street United Church in Toronto. A larger celebration of Peter's work and life will be held in April or May. Donations can be made in their memory to the Peter W. Hogg Memorial Award at Osgoode Hall Law School (details at https://dwh.gg/pwha) or to Vassar College.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 1, 2020