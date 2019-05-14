Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCES ANN (SUE) NEWTON. View Sign Obituary

NEWTON, FRANCES ANN (SUE) Retired Registered Nurse Active Longtime Member - Catholic Women's League At Deep River on Friday, May 10, 2019, Frances Ann (Sue) Newton at the age of 81 years. Beloved wife of the late Paul Newton. Loving mother of Michelle Rose and her husband Bill of Point Alexander, Karen Robertson and her husband Larry of Port Perry and Lynda Casselman and her husband Randy of Trenton. Cherished grandmother of Jamie and Andrew McCauley, Crystal Mosey and Jennifer Muntz and Amanda and Jared Casselman, and 4 great-grandchildren Jayden, Jack and Cheyenne Muntz and Alexandra McCauley. Dear sister-in-law of Sue Evans of Almonte. Predeceased by a sister Mary Clare Evans and a brother Peter Evans. Friends may call at the Valley Funeral Home, Deep River, on Tuesday, May 14th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, Deep River, on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Followed by cremation. In memoriam donations to the Deep River and District Hospital Foundation or the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be gratefully appreciated.

