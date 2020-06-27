SEWELL, Frances Audrey UE, BA, M. Ed Passed away on June 25, 2020 at Shepherd Lodge in her 99th year following a brief illness. She was predeceased by her parents Percy and Lillian Sewell and her brother, Darrell and is survived by her sister-in-law, Eleanor and nephews Marc, Robert and Donald (Tracy) and grandnieces Laura, Emily, Meghan and grandnephew, Matthew. Audrey's chosen profession was to be a teacher and she was employed by East York Collegiate for almost 30 years. She enjoyed the challenges of her career and especially the association with her students. She was a lifelong member of Forward Baptist Church and served in various ways including teaching Sunday School and was an Executive Member of the ladies Dorcas Unit as well as on numerous committees. She was a member of the United Empire Loyalist Association along with her brother and other family members. A Private Family Service will be held at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Avenue East, Agincourt, followed by interment in Pine Hills Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be left on Audrey's page at www.ogdenfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.