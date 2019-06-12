FRANCES CHAPKIN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCES CHAPKIN.
Service Information
Steeles Memorial Chapel
350 Steeles Avenue West
Thornhill, ON
L4J 1A1
(905)-881-6003
Obituary

CHAPKIN, FRANCES Frances Chapkin (nee Bernholtz) at age 93 passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019 at home. Beloved wife of the late Arthur for 69 years, devoted Mother and mother-in-law of David and Helen, Ellen and Lonnie, Robert and Laurie, and Carole. Much-loved Granny of Alexandra Claire, Joshua, Jeffrey and Bonnie, Jonathan, Jason and Janna, Courtney and Kaveh, Wesley, Kyle, Elissa Rose, Corrine and Jon, Danielle and Mike, Brandon and Jamie, Great-Granny of Mia, Kaylie, Tyler and Ethan. Throughout her lifetime, Frances was an ardent activist, change agent, a feminist and an adult educator. She fought to bring about social justice in the school, the workplace and the community. Funeral to take place at Steeles Memorial Chapel, 350 Steeles Ave. West, Thornhill, on Friday, June 14th at 10:30 a.m. Shiva at 1 Kingsbridge Circle, Thornhill, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, June 16th to 18th from 2-5 and 7-9 p.m. each day. In her memory, you may wish to plant deciduous trees or make a donation to a charitable organization of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.