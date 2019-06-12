CHAPKIN, FRANCES Frances Chapkin (nee Bernholtz) at age 93 passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019 at home. Beloved wife of the late Arthur for 69 years, devoted Mother and mother-in-law of David and Helen, Ellen and Lonnie, Robert and Laurie, and Carole. Much-loved Granny of Alexandra Claire, Joshua, Jeffrey and Bonnie, Jonathan, Jason and Janna, Courtney and Kaveh, Wesley, Kyle, Elissa Rose, Corrine and Jon, Danielle and Mike, Brandon and Jamie, Great-Granny of Mia, Kaylie, Tyler and Ethan. Throughout her lifetime, Frances was an ardent activist, change agent, a feminist and an adult educator. She fought to bring about social justice in the school, the workplace and the community. Funeral to take place at Steeles Memorial Chapel, 350 Steeles Ave. West, Thornhill, on Friday, June 14th at 10:30 a.m. Shiva at 1 Kingsbridge Circle, Thornhill, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, June 16th to 18th from 2-5 and 7-9 p.m. each day. In her memory, you may wish to plant deciduous trees or make a donation to a charitable organization of your choice.

