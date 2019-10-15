HARVEY, FRANCES DOREEN It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Frances Doreen Harvey (nee Smilth), on October 13, 2019, at Innisfree House, Kitchener, Ontario, in her 94th year. Frances was predeceased by her husband Lloyd, granddaughter Aura Lee Harvey, grandson (Harry) Harold Harvey, sister Jean Barker, brother-in-law Aubrey Barker, sister-in-law Joyce Harvey and son-in-law Barry Knoll. Frances will be sadly missed by her 5 children, Dean (Cheryl), Brenda (Ivan) Winger, Barbara (Bob) Koopman, Bonnie Knoll and Kirk (Karen), as well as 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, 2 nieces and 1 nephew. Friends will be received by the family at Marshall Funeral Home, 10366 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, with a funeral service to follow in the chapel at 11 a.m. The family would like to give special thanks to the entire staff at Innisfree House for their compassionate care over the last 10 days of her life in palliative care. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Innisfree House, 2375 Homer Watson Blvd., Kitchener, ON N2P 0E9, would be appreciated.

