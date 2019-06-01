Guest Book View Sign Obituary

PUFFER, Frances E. January 20, 1927 – May 30, 2019 Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Belmont House in Toronto. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Douglas Puffer for 57 years. Loving mother of John (Heather), Judy Higgins (Tim) and Bob Puffer (predeceased). Wonderful and loving grandmother to Douglas and Bobby Higgins, Will and Tory Puffer. Predeceased by her parents Guy and Helen Welch, sister Ruth (Love) and brother Warren. Fran will be remembered for her outgoing personality, great sense of humour and an abundance of energy. She cherished all her friendships including those from Georgina House, Marchwood Drive, Lytton Blvd., Lake Kashagawigamog, the B&R and most recently Belmont House. A Memorial service will be at held Eglinton St. George's United Church (35 Lytton Blvd.), on Thursday June 6th at 1 p.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Belmont House Foundation, The Alzheimer Society of Toronto or a charity of your choice.

PUFFER, Frances E. January 20, 1927 – May 30, 2019 Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Belmont House in Toronto. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Douglas Puffer for 57 years. Loving mother of John (Heather), Judy Higgins (Tim) and Bob Puffer (predeceased). Wonderful and loving grandmother to Douglas and Bobby Higgins, Will and Tory Puffer. Predeceased by her parents Guy and Helen Welch, sister Ruth (Love) and brother Warren. Fran will be remembered for her outgoing personality, great sense of humour and an abundance of energy. She cherished all her friendships including those from Georgina House, Marchwood Drive, Lytton Blvd., Lake Kashagawigamog, the B&R and most recently Belmont House. A Memorial service will be at held Eglinton St. George's United Church (35 Lytton Blvd.), on Thursday June 6th at 1 p.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Belmont House Foundation, The Alzheimer Society of Toronto or a charity of your choice. Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close