COFFEY, S.O.S., Sister Frances Eileen Sister Frances Coffey died peacefully at the Houses of Providence, Toronto, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in her 67th year of religious life with the Sisters of Service. Born in Toronto, she was the middle child of John Leo Coffey and Josephine Quinlan. She was predeceased by her parents and siblings Joan, also a Sisters of Service, and Bernard. She is survived by nieces, Louise and Sue, and nephews, John and Ben. Frances was a woman of deep faith, spirituality, and gratitude, very intelligent, intuitive, and a caring listener. Although quiet and soft-spoken, she had a great inner strength and firm resolve when guided by intuition. All of these gifts were well used in her ministries. Trained as a teacher, she specialized in religious education, serving in Edmonton, and Rycroft, Alberta, five years in the Diocese of Nelson, B.C. and several years in the Archdiocese of Toronto. During these years, she also completed a Master's degree in Theology at Catholic University, Washington, D.C. and trained and served as a spiritual director and retreat facilitator. Later, she would complete a program in Chaplaincy, and served for eight years as a chaplain in Whitby Psychiatric Hospital. She also responded generously to calls to serve the Sisters of Service, first as Vocation/Formation Director for nine years, and later as Sister General for eight years. In the latter position, she courageously oversaw initiatives for the changing times of religious life, and for addressing important and delicate issues in the Community. After years in administration, she returned to a ministry of spiritual direction in the west before retiring in Toronto. Her last years were spent in Providence Healthcare Houses of Providence. Many thanks are expressed to all the care providers who ministered lovingly to Frances throughout her retirement and years at Houses of Providence. The Sisters of Service extend their sympathy to Frances' family and friends. Relatives and friends may call at the Sisters of St. Joseph's Residence, 2 O'Connor Drive, Toronto, Ontario, for visitation on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 4-5 p.m. A prayer service and remembrance will follow at 7 p.m. The Mass of the Resurrection will take place on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel at 2 O'Connor Drive. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Toronto. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to R.S. Kane Funeral Home, Toronto.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020