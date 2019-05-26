DUNN, FRANCES ELIZABETH December 29, 1940 – May 23, 2019 Passed away peacefully at her home on May 23, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving stepmother to Linda, Ronnie, Cindy, Robin and Jacqueline. Loving grandmother to Jamie, Joey and Kelly. Frances always had fun with a group of close friends known as " The Rat Pack". Family and friends will be received at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Monday, May 27, 2019 from 4 –8 p.m. and on Tuesday, May 28th from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the will be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 26, 2019