FRANCES ELIZABETH DUNN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCES ELIZABETH DUNN.
Service Information
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON
M1K 1R1
(416)-267-8229
Obituary

DUNN, FRANCES ELIZABETH December 29, 1940 – May 23, 2019 Passed away peacefully at her home on May 23, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving stepmother to Linda, Ronnie, Cindy, Robin and Jacqueline. Loving grandmother to Jamie, Joey and Kelly. Frances always had fun with a group of close friends known as " The Rat Pack". Family and friends will be received at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Monday, May 27, 2019 from 4 –8 p.m. and on Tuesday, May 28th from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the will be appreciated.

logo
Published in the Toronto Star on May 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.