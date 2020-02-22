|
MEANEY, FRANCES ELIZABETH (nee SERVISS) May 1, 1939 - February 15, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Frances, at Northridge LTCC, Oakville, Ontario. Frances was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Rose (Therrien) Serviss and her son, Gary (November, 2019). Frances will be remembered by her former husband, Michael, her son, Randy and her sister, Dorothy Warr. Frances was very proud of her grandchildren, Erica, Sean and Ethan. As per Frances' wishes, there will be no viewing or service. Our family would like to thank the staff at Northridge for the excellent care Frances had. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Frances to the Alzheimers Society or the charity closest to your heart would be appreciated. We will celebrate her life, as well as her son Gary's, in the summer. We miss you already, Frances, our love goes with you.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020