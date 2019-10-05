TINDALL, FRANCES ELIZABETH July 29, 1924 – September 20, 2019 Peacefully at home, at the age of 95 years. Predeceased by brothers Bill and Jack. Survived by sister Thelma, sons Peter (Patricia), Christopher (Joanne) and Stephen (Linda), nephews Bill (Lynne) and Jim (Wendy), grandchildren Brittany (Mike), Dustin (Vanessa), Darrin, Jeremy, Mason, Crystal (Trevor) and Nicole (Zach), great-grandchildren Emma, Blake, Cailynn, Gavin, Ava and Graham. A celebration of Fran's long life will be held on Wednesday, October 23rd from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. The Memorial Service will follow in the Chapel at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heart & Stoke, Arthritis Society, Alzheimer Society or Diabetes Canada. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2019