CACCAMO, FRANCES EMILIA ELENA 1932 - 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our loving mother, Frances Emilia Elena Caccamo. God called Frances home on Friday, June 7, 2019, when she passed away peacefully. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Michele Rosario Caccamo. Loving mother of Mary (Tony), Vince (Maria); grandmother to Michael (Paula), Anthony (Vicky), Adam (Tatiana), Michael and Matthew; and great-grandmother to Lorenzo, Adaline and Silvio. She will also be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving sister Rita (Mario), deceased brother Francesco (Sara) and extended family members. Family and friends may gather at Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin Street), on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and Monday, June 10, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church (72 Mansfield Avenue), on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens. (1810 Albion Road).

