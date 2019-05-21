IACONO, FRANCES (nee La ROSA) With great grace and with her family by her side, Frances passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019, at the age of 88. Born in Pachino, Sicily, Frances was the dearly beloved wife of the late Lawrence, most loving mother of Laura (John Formusa), Robert (Mary Lou) and Jim (the late Pina). Dearest Nonna of Adriana (Michael Manni), Michael, Alexa (Ben Khalaj), Marisa (Clark Davis), Kristina and Elisa. Adoring bis-Nonna to Easton and Emilia. Predeceased by her loving sister Lina. Devoted sister-in-law of Paul Bonfanti, Florence Iacono, Pina Iacono and Frances Lima. Predeceased by brothers-in-law Joe and Frank Iacono, John Giummarra, Sam Lima and sister-in-law Jenny Giummarra. Frances was a wonderful aunt of many nieces and nephews. Heartfelt thanks to the devoted caregivers who enabled Frances to live with MS independently at home and for the excellent care she received from the doctors and nurses at North York General Hospital. The family will receive friends at the HOLY CROSS CATHOLIC FUNERAL HOME, 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Avenue), from 10:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. The final rite of committal will take place at Mount Hope Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the MS Society of Canada or to the North York General Hospital Foundation. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 21, 2019