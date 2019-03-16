Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for (Frances) Irene WHITNEY. View Sign

WHITNEY, (Frances) Irene May 12, 1921 - March 8, 2019 Peacefully at True Davidson Acres. Beloved wife of the late George (2004); cherished mother of Barbara (Ron Glenesk) and Donald; dear sister and best friend of the late Evelyn Walden. Irene was a longtime member of Bellefair United Church before joining Kingston Road United. She loved crossword puzzles, our Prophet's Sandy Beach cottage on Lake Simcoe and a good laugh. Irene was a woman of integrity, kindness and great generousity of spirit. Her smiles and giggles were infectious. Thank you to the 2East Team at TDA. Special appreciation to Henreita, Pinky and Jeanette for their compassionate and creative personal care. Funeral service on Wednesday March 20th at 11:30 a.m. at Kingston Road United Church (975 Kingston Rd.), preceded by visitation at 10:30 a.m. Donations to the Alzheimer Society of Toronto, Kingston Road United Church or the Foundation Fighting Blindness would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, Danforth Chapel.

