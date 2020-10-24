DOYLE, FRANCES JEAN It is with great sadness that the family of Frances Jean Doyle announce her peaceful passing on October 21, 2020, at the age of 93. Jean's vitality for life and infectious personality will be forever remembered by her children, Carol-Ann, Pat, Dan (Lynda) and Bob (Darlene). Jean was a loving grandmother to Alyx, Taylor, Katelyn (Nick) and Taryn (Jared), as well as her great-grand-puppy, Banks. She was predeceased by her husband, Bob; sister, Eileen; and brother, Joe. Jean was happiest spending time with her family and socializing with friends - going to bingo, bowling and playing cards with the "card girls". Jean was an avid sports fan, especially cheering on her Toronto Blue Jays. Our family wants to thank Sunrise of Richmond Hill and Mackenzie Health for their kind and compassionate care. A private family funeral will be held. Should you wish to honour Jean's life, please make a donation in her name to your favourite charity.