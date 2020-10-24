1/
FRANCES JEAN DOYLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRANCES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOYLE, FRANCES JEAN It is with great sadness that the family of Frances Jean Doyle announce her peaceful passing on October 21, 2020, at the age of 93. Jean's vitality for life and infectious personality will be forever remembered by her children, Carol-Ann, Pat, Dan (Lynda) and Bob (Darlene). Jean was a loving grandmother to Alyx, Taylor, Katelyn (Nick) and Taryn (Jared), as well as her great-grand-puppy, Banks. She was predeceased by her husband, Bob; sister, Eileen; and brother, Joe. Jean was happiest spending time with her family and socializing with friends - going to bingo, bowling and playing cards with the "card girls". Jean was an avid sports fan, especially cheering on her Toronto Blue Jays. Our family wants to thank Sunrise of Richmond Hill and Mackenzie Health for their kind and compassionate care. A private family funeral will be held. Should you wish to honour Jean's life, please make a donation in her name to your favourite charity.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved