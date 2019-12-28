Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCES LORENA FLEMMING. View Sign Obituary

FLEMMING, FRANCES LORENA (nee MUNRO) May 17, 1925 - December 19, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Frances Lorena Flemming, who passed away peacefully at Taunton Mills Retirement Home in Whitby, Ontario, on December 19, 2019, in her 95th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years William Crawford Flemming of Halifax, Nova Scotia. Devoted and loving daughter of Coleman "Pup" and Olive Tree Munro of Summerville, Nova Scotia. Mum graduated from nursing school in 1947 at Paysant Memorial Hospital in Windsor, Nova Scotia. Mum's nursing background carried with her all her life always having a solution for any injury or sickness using old time methods. Mum's talents and accomplishments are innumerable and friends beyond number. Her mannerisms were steeped in her maritime past and anyone who knew her was exposed to her friendliness and hospitality. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was modest about her abilities, be it in tailoring, music, writing, painting, or volunteer work. Predeceased by her parents and 13 siblings: sisters Helen, Hazel, Delta, Ida, Fae, Rae, Minnie, Carrie and Mae; and brothers John, Edward, Donald and Art. Survived by her sister Dora MacKenzie of Montaque, PEI, her 8 children Margaret, William (Donna Stewart), Patricia, Deborah, Mary, Susan, Michael (Chantal Barrette) and Mark (Christine Lyew), 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. A special thank you to Sissy for her kindness, caring and support over the years. Thank you to Therese Kramer for her extra special caregiving these last months. Thank you to the staff of Taunton Mills for their kindness and extraordinary care as well as the volunteers and many friends she liked to serve tea and cookies to in the evening. A Funeral Mass will be scheduled at a future date in Holy Family Church, 91 Ribblesdale Drive, Whitby, Ontario. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Whitby, Ontario.

FLEMMING, FRANCES LORENA (nee MUNRO) May 17, 1925 - December 19, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Frances Lorena Flemming, who passed away peacefully at Taunton Mills Retirement Home in Whitby, Ontario, on December 19, 2019, in her 95th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years William Crawford Flemming of Halifax, Nova Scotia. Devoted and loving daughter of Coleman "Pup" and Olive Tree Munro of Summerville, Nova Scotia. Mum graduated from nursing school in 1947 at Paysant Memorial Hospital in Windsor, Nova Scotia. Mum's nursing background carried with her all her life always having a solution for any injury or sickness using old time methods. Mum's talents and accomplishments are innumerable and friends beyond number. Her mannerisms were steeped in her maritime past and anyone who knew her was exposed to her friendliness and hospitality. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was modest about her abilities, be it in tailoring, music, writing, painting, or volunteer work. Predeceased by her parents and 13 siblings: sisters Helen, Hazel, Delta, Ida, Fae, Rae, Minnie, Carrie and Mae; and brothers John, Edward, Donald and Art. Survived by her sister Dora MacKenzie of Montaque, PEI, her 8 children Margaret, William (Donna Stewart), Patricia, Deborah, Mary, Susan, Michael (Chantal Barrette) and Mark (Christine Lyew), 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. A special thank you to Sissy for her kindness, caring and support over the years. Thank you to Therese Kramer for her extra special caregiving these last months. Thank you to the staff of Taunton Mills for their kindness and extraordinary care as well as the volunteers and many friends she liked to serve tea and cookies to in the evening. A Funeral Mass will be scheduled at a future date in Holy Family Church, 91 Ribblesdale Drive, Whitby, Ontario. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Whitby, Ontario. Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close