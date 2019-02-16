WALKER, FRANCES LOUISE On Monday, February 11, 2019. Frances, surrounded by her family, lost her battle with cancer. She will be fondly missed by her sister Leslie (Raymond), nephews Andrew and Taylor. Predeceased by her parents Hugh and Doris Walker. Frances was an avid and learned fan of many sports. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 21st. If desired, donations may be made to the Sunnybrook Foundation, 2075 Bayview Avenue, Toronto M4N 3M5. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 16, 2019