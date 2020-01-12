|
|
BUJNOWSKI, Frances Maria Frances Maria Bujnowski tragically died on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Alfred Bujnowski. Caring sister to the late Anna Mills. Beloved mother of Irene Turzanski (Frank) and Peter. Most cherished Babcia of Frank Jr. and Lyndsay Turzanski, Melissa and Steven Hordyk, and Paul Turzanski. Loving Bunia of Leah, Christian and Ava Hordyk. Dear Cocia of Richard Mills (Wendy), the late John Mills (Gwen) and John Holownia. Frances will be sadly missed by the entire family and many friends. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of QEW), on Tuesday, from 5-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Maximilian Catholic Church, 4260 Cawthra Rd., Mississauga, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 12, 2020