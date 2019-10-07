Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Marjorie BOOTH. View Sign Obituary

BOOTH, Frances Marjorie (nee McKENZIE) B.A. (Queen's University '46) Peacefully, on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Sunrise of Erin Mills, at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Booth (P.Eng). Daughter of the late Robert M. McKenzie and the late Ruth H. McKenzie. Dear mother to Linda Jewett (John Yudelman) of Toronto, Marjorie Booth of Toronto, Alan Booth (Diane) of Whitby, Mary Zizek (Alojz) of Mississauga and the late Gordon Booth. Loving grandmother to Erica and Julia Yudelman; Jeffrey, Hilary and Kathleen Booth; Mallory and Daina Lipton and Matthew Zizek. Cherished sister of William R. McKenzie and the late Ian T. McKenzie. Fran was born in Toronto in 1924, and lived almost her entire life in the city, attending Humberside Collegiate and going on to become a proud alumna of Queen's University. She and Bob married in 1946 and went on to raise an active, lively family – one of the first to move into Markland Woods at the beginning of the 1960's. Fran was a longtime supporter of the YWCA and its camping programmes, and in later life, served as a board member of the National YWCA and the Toronto University Women's Club. An intrepid woman of great strength, she found joy in both the swirl of busy family life and periodic quiet moments for herself, and with Bob. She enjoyed spending summers at her cottage, paddling the canoe, that was a gift from Bob, and swimming daily, well into her 80's, delighting both in the peace of the lake and the stream of children, grandchildren and dear friends and all the noisy activities and meals that inevitably followed. A private family funeral has taken place. A celebration of Fran's life to be announced. For those who wish, the family has requested donations be directed, in Fran's memory, to the Ruth Harriet McKenzie Bursary at Queen's University or Toronto YWCA, Camp Tapawingo. Online condolences may be made through



