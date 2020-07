BRADLEY, FRANCES MARY On Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre at the age of 93. Beloved Daughter of the late Agnes and James. Predeceased by her sister Nora Hibbert. Loving Aunt to Peter and the late Brad Hibbert. Cremation has taken place. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre, Toronto.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store