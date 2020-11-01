DE ROSE, MRS. FRANCES MARY On October 29, 2020, our mother suddenly passed peacefully. She leaves behind her son Luigi, Mark (Yuki Aomi) and daughter Julia (Evangelos Nastou), grandchildren Katie, Sophie, Hendrix, Orion and Artemis. Frances was born November 2, 1944 in Glasgow, Scotland. In 1961, she immigrated to Toronto where she met and married the love of her life, Luigi. Together they spent 54 years dancing and traveling and enjoying their family. They are now together again, for all eternity. Friends will be received at the Highland Funeral Home, 3280 Sheppard Avenue East, west of Warden Avenue, on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at Epiphany of our Lord Parish, 3200 Pharmacy Avenue, Scarborough, ON M1W 3J5, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Interment to follow at Christ The King Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Society of Saint Vincent DePaul would be appreciated by the family.



