HOWARTH, FRANCES MARY Passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Kingston General Hospital at the age of 97. Predeceased by her husband Louis. Dear mother to Ron and Mary Lou (Barry). Frances leaves behind her grandchildren Emily (Bryn), Karen (Mark), Jennifer (Joe) and Julie (Bill) and 5 great grandchildren. An interment prior to Frances' Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery, 1567 Royal York Rd., Etobicoke. Friends will then be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave), Weston, on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 2:30 p.m. until the time of service in the chapel at 4 p.m. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 19, 2019