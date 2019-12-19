FRANCES MARY HOWARTH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCES MARY HOWARTH.
Service Information
Ward Funeral Homes Weston Chapel
2035 Weston Road
York, ON
M9N 1X7
(416)-241-4618
Obituary

HOWARTH, FRANCES MARY Passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Kingston General Hospital at the age of 97. Predeceased by her husband Louis. Dear mother to Ron and Mary Lou (Barry). Frances leaves behind her grandchildren Emily (Bryn), Karen (Mark), Jennifer (Joe) and Julie (Bill) and 5 great grandchildren. An interment prior to Frances' Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery, 1567 Royal York Rd., Etobicoke. Friends will then be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave), Weston, on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 2:30 p.m. until the time of service in the chapel at 4 p.m. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.