SLEEP, FRANCES MARY (nee NAVIN) April 20, 1928 - May 26, 2020 It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Fran, on May 26, 2020, at 92 years of age. She was predeceased by her mother Irene Navin, her sister Follene Navin and her devoted, loving husband Jack (2008). Adored mother of Garry and his wife Barbara, and Lynne and her partner Ken. Cherished grandmother of Jeffrey, Jamie (Kyla) and Karyn (John). Loving "GG" to Owen and Julia, Megan and Sara, and Jaxon. She will be fondly remembered by her extended families, Wesley and Heather Skeats, and their daughters Emily and Amanda. Also Mike and Katie Bursey and their son Dylan. Mom leaves behind a legacy of caring, kindness and generosity to her family and friends. She was a selfless, compassionate person who was always willing to help others. Her large circle of friends will attest to her warmth, sense of fun and loyalty. Through her quiet inner strength, she was a guiding light and inspirational role model for us all. We treasure all the moments we had with Mom over the years, and thank her for her guidance, support and unconditional love. We are grateful for that love and will forever cherish the time we had with her. Mom, Gramma, GG - you will be forever missed and always in our hearts. The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the wonderful staff and caregivers at Hollandview Trail Retirement Residence. Their loving care and compassion for Mom was a comfort, not only to her, but also to her family. As per Mom's wishes, cremation has taken place and she will be laid to rest with Jack at St. Peter's Cemetery in Cobourg. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when we can all come together to share our beautiful memories of our remarkable Mother. Donations may be made to The Canadian Cancer Society, The Heart & Stroke Foundation or the charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Thompsonfh-Aurora.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.