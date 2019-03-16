PRICE, Frances May It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Frances May Price (nee Waud) in her 90th year. Frances passed away peacefully at Brookside Court Retirement Home, with Allan by her side, on Monday, March 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Desmond Price (May 8, 2014). Loving mother of Brian (Gail) of Queensville, Cathie (Dennis) McNorton of Bancroft, Allan of Bradford and Paul (Jasna) of Richmond Hill. Dear grandmother of David (Cheryl), Glenn (Crystal), Shane (Amber) McNorton, Stacey (Jerremy Cooper), Kellie (Ehren Davey), Jonathan and Emily. Great-grandmother of Sarah, Serenitee, Declan, Liam, John, Owen, Madison, Adeline and Ava. Predeceased by her sister Trudy of Alliston, Mary of Richmond Hill, Frank of North York and Walter of Kirkfield, and survived by sister Anne of Ajax. Special thanks to Dr. Milton Schacter and Amanda Groulx for their many years of care, Dr. Rizwana Lilani and the staff of Brookside Court Retirement Home for their care and compassion. Friends may call on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge Street, at Goulding, South of Steeles). A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at R.S. Kane Chapel at 10:30 a.m. (friends may visit 9:30 - 10:30 a.m). Reception to follow then to York Cemetery for interment. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the and or The Hospital for Sick Children. Condolences www.rskane.ca.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances May PRICE.
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
North York, ON M2M 3W9
(416) 221-1159
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019