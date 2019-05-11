Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCES OLEJNIK. View Sign Obituary

OLEJNIK, FRANCES We are devastated to announce the sudden passing of our dear mother May 1, 2019. She died of a broken heart after losing her spouse, Walter, of 62 years just 10 weeks prior. Frances was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who always made her family priority number one. Great meals and an inviting home were her pride and joy. She exuded warmth and kindness to everyone she met. Mom emigrated from Scotland in her early 20s. She met her husband here and together they raised their 5 children in Toronto. Our home was always a place where friends and family were welcome. When she went back to work, she had a wonderful 25-year career at Malvern Collegiate, where she was dearly loved by the students and staff. She leaves a big hole in the hearts of her children, Michael (Suzanne), John (Tina), James (Barb), Jeff (Kelley) and Michelle (Paul), and her 9 grandchildren, who she was very proud of. Her hugs, homemade cookies and chocolates will be greatly missed by all! The family will be holding a private ceremony. Thank you to all for your kind words, cards and condolences.

