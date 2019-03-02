Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCES PAULINE "POLLI" MABLE. View Sign



MABLE, FRANCES PAULINE "POLLI" (nee DUFF) U of T BA '50 (Psych) MSW '64 It is with heartfelt sadness that the family announces the passing of Pauline "Polli" Mable after a short illness at Mississauga Trillium Hospital on November 18, 2018. Born March 27, 1928 in Hamilton, ON, to Robert B. and Francis I. (nee May) Duff, she is survived and dearly missed by her husband of 64 years, Hubert G. "Hugh" Mable. Saddened by her loss is her sister Joan Smith of Edmonton, formerly Mississauga. Predeceased by brothers and sisters-in-law, Arthur Smith, Wilfred and Mary Mable, niece, Pamela Smith, nephew John Mable, she leaves nephews and nieces and their families: Rob Smith, Paul (Trish) Smith and Heather Gay (Alan) Fleetwood, Elizabeth Marriott, and Brian, Bruce and Ann Mable (John Marriott). Dearly missed from the family circle by Linda (David), Andrew (Liz Nash) Maw, Carolyn (Diego) Jack and Margo Udovicic, and Marj (Chris W.) Kempffer, "Rick" (Sue) Boyce and families. A loved "Auntie" to Dr. Bruce and Audrey Bain and their sons. Polli spent most of her career as a Social Worker Supervisor with the Children's Aid Society of Metro Toronto. After early retirement in 1988 she served as a Crisis Intervention Social Worker at Brampton's Peel Memorial Hospital until 1997. Since 1956, summers have been enjoyed at their cottage on Wood Lake, Muskoka. An active member of St. James United Church, Polli used her skills and leadership on the Pastoral Care and Reiki teams. Her ready smile, attentive listening, empathetic nature, wise and caring counsel are missed. A service celebrating Polli's life will take place at St. James United Church, 400 Burnhamthorpe Rd., Etobicoke, M9B 2A8 on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. If desired, memorial donations to St James' Wellbeing ministry or Kids Help Phone ( kidshelpphone.ca ) would be appreciated. Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

