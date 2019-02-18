ERIKSEN, FRANCES PHYLLIS (nee CHAMBERS) After a long illness, Phyllis passed peacefully on Friday, February 15, 2019. Predeceased by her husband William George. Loving Mother of Robert (Jacqueline) and Janet. Beloved Grandma of David (Kathleen) and Colleen (Matthew). Daughter of the late Robert and Eveline Chambers. She will be sadly missed by her extended family and friends. Visitation at PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E., on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. Funeral service on Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Wexford Heights United Church, 2102 Lawrence Ave. E. Interment Pine Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wexford Heights United Church or a Charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 18, 2019