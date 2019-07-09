RONAN, (ANNA) FRANCES (nee MAHONEY) We celebrate 95 years of the life of Anna Frances Ronan and announce her passing on July 7, 2019, at Simcoe Manor Beeton. She has joined William (Bill), husband of 63 years. Together they raised: Paul (Dina), Hugh (Cathy), Sheila (Jerry), Marc (Sarah), Rose Marie (Hugh), Sean (Mary Jane) and Mary Catherine (Michael). Missed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Renee (Mark) Logan and Raine, Adrian (Pawel) Kaia, Scott, Rosemarie (Justin) Cierra, Ronan and Lincoln, Jeralee (Sean), Britton (Jen) Blakely, Mitchell (Sarah), Lauren and Maighan, Abigail and Olivia, Justin (Kristine) Fiona and Cullen, Seanesta, Ben and Jack, Jacob (Jessica) Liam and Caleb, Erik (Genna) Ryan, Tarah (Chris) Eve and Sean. Dear sister of: Sister Mary Catherine (deceased), Theresa (Cecil Heighes, deceased), Eugene deceased, (Barbara), Doreen deceased (Lewis Crowley) deceased, Rosemarie (Vince Doherty) deceased, Margaret (Gerald Clancy) deceased, Bernadette (Morris Lynch) deceased and Paul (Kay). Predeceased by her sisters-in-law Marie (Paul) Degrosbois, Rita (Ron Woods, Roland) Degrosbois and brother-in-law Hugh (Mary Lou) and father Ex. Ronan. Visitation at Rod Abrams Funeral Home, Tottenham, on Wednesday, July 10th, between 3-5 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. James Church, Colgan, on Thursday, July 11th at 10 a.m. Reception to follow at Rod Abrams Funeral Home. To view the Full Notice, please visit RodAbramsFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 9, 2019