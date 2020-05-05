RYAN, SISTER FRANCES (Sheila Anne) Formerly Sister Francis de Sales Entered eternal life on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She entered the Ursuline Sisters of Chatham in 1948. With her roots as an educator, Sr. Frances began her ministry as a teacher and principal. She went on to serve as professor of sociology and principal of Brescia University College. From 1977 to 1985, she ministered as the General Superior of the Ursuline Community. In 1986, she moved to Toronto and became the editor of Catholic New Times. Throughout her religious life, she made significant contributions in the area of social justice at the local, national and international levels. With the construction of the new Ursuline Residence in Chatham, Sr. Frances moved to Villa Angela, where she continued to be involved in a variety of outreach endeavors. Sr. Frances was born in Windsor, Ontario, the daughter of the late Dean and Frances (Dunn) Ryan. She is survived by her siblings, Father Michael Ryan of Essex, Maureen Sheehan of Sarnia, Moya Haddad of Windsor, Tim Ryan SFM of Toronto and Dan Ryan of Kanata. She was predeceased by her parents, and her siblings, Patrick Ryan, Alberta Mills, Nora Plouffe and Bridget Abrams. Due to current circumstances, there will be no public visitation or services. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of the life of Sister Frances will take place at a later date. The Hinnegan-Peseski Funeral Home Ltd., Chatham (519-352-5120), is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store