Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCES SANCI BORG. View Sign Service Information Cardinal Funeral Homes - Bathurst Chapel 366 Bathurst Street Toronto , ON M5T 2S6 (416)-603-1444 Obituary

BORG, FRANCES SANCI The Queen of Kensington Market has passed peacefully in her 95th year. Long live the memories of a revered mother, mother-in-law, beloved grandmother, and a fiercely-loyal friend. Predeceased by her husband, Anthony, and sister Anne, Frances Winnifred Sanci Borg leaves adoring children, Sal, Vince and Antonette (Benjamin Estrela), and eight grandchildren: David, Natalie (Albert) and Antonina; Madeleine and Julian; Adam, Alyssha and Sara. Nanny Frances had an unusually gifted and loving bond with every single one of them. Born in Toronto in 1924, Frances grew up in Kensington Market, then known as the Jewish Market. When her idolized father Sam died suddenly, Frances and Anne worked hard with their widowed mother, Antonina, in the family store which sold only bananas. In the early 1960s, Frances displayed her entrepreneurial drive and diversified that small business. Sanci Banana Co. became Sanci Tropical Foods - the first store in Canada to import tropical foods serving a growing Caribbean immigrant population, particularly Jamaicans. Her values of loyalty, respect for diversity, and community were instilled in all those who came across her path. Aside from being a regal matriarch, a fabulous cook, skilful artist, and joyous singer, she had life-long friends particularly those in the Sanci Banana gang. Frances was indeed a 'card' as well as a cagey card-player. Her legacy includes having been a confidante to scores of people. She also helped settle many family members from Sicily and immigrants from around the globe. Her grace, smile, stoicism, and a laconic sense of humour were generously shared with all right to the end of her full life. Special thanks to the Lakeside staff and her caregivers who made her last few months comfortable. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 17th, from 2:00-9:00 p.m. at the Cardinal Funeral Home, 366 Bathurst St., Toronto. The funeral service will be on Thursday, July 18th at 10:00 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, with Interment at Mount Hope Cemetery, 305 Erskine Ave. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Sick Children's Hospital, Salvation Army or a charity of your choice.

BORG, FRANCES SANCI The Queen of Kensington Market has passed peacefully in her 95th year. Long live the memories of a revered mother, mother-in-law, beloved grandmother, and a fiercely-loyal friend. Predeceased by her husband, Anthony, and sister Anne, Frances Winnifred Sanci Borg leaves adoring children, Sal, Vince and Antonette (Benjamin Estrela), and eight grandchildren: David, Natalie (Albert) and Antonina; Madeleine and Julian; Adam, Alyssha and Sara. Nanny Frances had an unusually gifted and loving bond with every single one of them. Born in Toronto in 1924, Frances grew up in Kensington Market, then known as the Jewish Market. When her idolized father Sam died suddenly, Frances and Anne worked hard with their widowed mother, Antonina, in the family store which sold only bananas. In the early 1960s, Frances displayed her entrepreneurial drive and diversified that small business. Sanci Banana Co. became Sanci Tropical Foods - the first store in Canada to import tropical foods serving a growing Caribbean immigrant population, particularly Jamaicans. Her values of loyalty, respect for diversity, and community were instilled in all those who came across her path. Aside from being a regal matriarch, a fabulous cook, skilful artist, and joyous singer, she had life-long friends particularly those in the Sanci Banana gang. Frances was indeed a 'card' as well as a cagey card-player. Her legacy includes having been a confidante to scores of people. She also helped settle many family members from Sicily and immigrants from around the globe. Her grace, smile, stoicism, and a laconic sense of humour were generously shared with all right to the end of her full life. Special thanks to the Lakeside staff and her caregivers who made her last few months comfortable. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 17th, from 2:00-9:00 p.m. at the Cardinal Funeral Home, 366 Bathurst St., Toronto. The funeral service will be on Thursday, July 18th at 10:00 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, with Interment at Mount Hope Cemetery, 305 Erskine Ave. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Sick Children's Hospital, Salvation Army or a charity of your choice. Published in the Toronto Star on July 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close