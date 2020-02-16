Home

FRANCES WANDA HALL

FRANCES WANDA HALL Obituary
HALL, FRANCES WANDA August 7, 1942 – February 10, 2020 It is with the deepest of sorrow that the Hall family announces the passing of Frances Wanda Hall at the age of 77, on Monday, February 10, 2020. Loving wife and best friend to Jerry for over 37 years. Wonderful mom to Kevin (Tina) and Jennifer (Scott). Cherished grandmother to Julia and Maggie. Frances, better known as Frankie, will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Her thoughtful, kind personality and generosity will be remembered forever. Resting Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 11:00-11:30 a.m. at Lynett Funeral Home (3299 Dundas St. W., one block east of Runnymede Rd.). Graveside ceremony to be held thereafter at Park Lawn Cemetery (2845 Bloor St. W.). Celebration of life will be held between 1:00 and 3:30 p.m. at Swansea Town Hall (95 Lavinia Ave., near Windermere and Bloor St. W.). In lieu of flowers, a donation to or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 16, 2020
