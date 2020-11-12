McBEAN, FRANCESCA It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Francesca McBean, beloved wife of David, at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, on October 28, 2020, at the age of 53. Besides her partner and husband of 28 years, she will be lovingly remembered by her son, Michael, her parents, Fernando and Rosalia Facchini, her brothers, Claudio (Ella) and Enzo (Gabriela) Facchini. Francesca was born and raised in Toronto. For high school, she attended St. Basil's and C.W. Jefferys. She was the first person in her family to attend university, graduating from York University in 1991. She worked for decades for the Ministry of the Attorney General, including many years with the Victim-Witness Assistance Program. Francesca was known for her contagious laugh and smile. She loved many things; she was a noted foodie in both cooking and enjoying dining. She loved to travel and was proud to have enjoyed a Japadog in Vancouver and to have been "screeched in" in St. John's, with many adventures in between. She was happy to show Michael cities of the world, such as New York, London and Paris. She particularly loved chatting with her friends and family. Most of all, she loved David and Michael. She did everything from sit in the rain during Michael's football practices, to talking through the issues of the day. A Funeral Mass with limited attendance will be held at St. Wilfrid's Roman Catholic Church on Saturday, November 14th at 10 a.m. We encourage you to attend virtually, as the event will be live-streamed - http://ipickart.ca/stream/McBean/
. A full Celebration of Life will take place at a later date, when we are all able to gather again. Francesca always wanted to help others. In life, she spent time with the United Way, domestic violence shelters and other organizations. In lieu of flowers, she requested that donations be made to fund breast cancer research. We have set up a memorial fund in her name through the Canadian Cancer Society
. With more research, hopefully other people will not have to go through what she did.