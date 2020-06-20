TAMBURRO, Francesca (nee PAGLIA) May 18, 1935 - June 17, 2020 With profound sadness, we announce that our beloved Francesca Tamburro has passed away on June 17, 2020, at the age of 85. Francesca is survived by her loving children, Aldo, Mauro (Franca), Renato, Rosalba (Peter) and Dante (Paula); and loving grandchildren, Stefan, Matthew, Dante, Christina, Anthony, Sebastian, Beatrice and Dorothy. Francesca was the matriarch of the family, and her giving spirit will last forever for those who were fortunate enough to have been touched by her loving grace. Visitation will take place on Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m., at R.S. Kane Funeral Home at 6150 Yonge Street. Church services will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., at St. Paschal Baylon Church, followed by a funeral service at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.