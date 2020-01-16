|
BILOTTA, FRANCESCO Peacefully, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Humber River Hospital, in his 89th year. Predeceased by his longtime friend and love Gilda, his wife of 54 years. Loving father to Filomena (Michael) Lettieri and Franca (Danny) Roppa. Cherished and devoted Nonno of Marianne (Michael), Melissa (Christopher), Simona (Salvatore), Daniel, Marcogildo and Laura. Bisnonno to Alessandro and Paolo. He treasured his grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. Forever loved by his brothers, sister, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and countless friends and family. Francesco deeply loved and touched his entire family. Proud and longtime member of Laborers' International Union of North America, Local 183. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Road (North of Lawrence Ave. W.), Weston, on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 2-4 and 5-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Jane Frances Catholic Church, 2747 Jane St., Toronto, on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Entombment to follow at Beechwood Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 16, 2020