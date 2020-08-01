1/
FRANCESCO CAPOGRECO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRANCESCO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAPOGRECO, FRANCESCO Beloved Francesco Capogreco, age 58, died peacefully at home on June 22, 2020, from a blood clot due to arteriosclerosis. He was born on March 24, 1962. He bravely and ferociously battled criminals, namely brain tumour, cancer and diabetes. Criminals who robbed a good citizen of his precious life. He beautified commercial, residential homes and in addition, completed various construction developments in Toronto and internationally. His family knew him as a man with a big heart, always helping others before himself, and an outrageous sense of humour. He was the key entertainer of any function. He loved the law and often spoke of becoming a police officer to enforce wreckless drivers. He also had impeccable taste in fashion, automobiles and homes. He is survived by his loving fiancé, Tammy Chan, and his mother, Maria Capogreco.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved