DENTAMARO, FRANCESCO Peacefully at Etobicoke General Hospital on Saturday, December 14, 2019, Francesco Dentamaro, at the age of 74 years, beloved husband of the late Rosa Dentamaro. Loving father of Anthony Dentamaro, Beatrice and her husband Antonio Cirillo. Dear stepfather of Carlos and his wife Alison Das Neves, Fatima Das Neves and Joseph Neves. Cherished grandfather of Luca Dentamaro, Christian Dentamaro, Nicholas Cirillo, Samantha Cirillo, Sean, Michael, Ryan, Samantha, William, Annemarie and Caleb. The family will receive their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen St. S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213), Thursday evening 5 – 8 o'clock. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Friday morning, December 20th at 10 o'clock. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Woodbridge. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, 610 University Ave., Toronto M5G 2C1. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 18, 2019