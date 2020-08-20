DUNI, FRANCESCO (FRANK) Promoted to glory Sunday, August 16, 2020, at the age of 86. Predeceased by his loving wife, Anna (née Paterino). Beloved father of Nancy (the late Joe Sauro), Vince (Brigitte), Giuliano (Anna), Stella (Frank Continelli), Ruth, Doris, and Dina. Loving "nonno" of Rebecca (Raymond Phan), Rachel, Andrew, Sarah, Elizabeth, Nathanael, David, Katherine, Melissa and "bis-nonno" of Ava, Erienne and Evan. Beloved brother of Maria (Damiano Iacovone), Antonietta (Giorgio Pugiotto), the late Giulia and Vito Colucci, John (Giovanna), Joe (Anna), Bruna (Tony LoGiudice) and Anna (Frank Sinopoli). Beloved nephew of Chiara (the late Damiano Padovani). Visitation and funeral information at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Ward Funeral Home, 4671 Hwy. 7, 905-851-9100. Donations may be made to The Samaritan Foundation, c/o C.A.O.G., 5845 Blvd. Couture, Montreal, QC H1P 1A8 (cheques payable to C.A.O.G.).