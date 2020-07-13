1/
FRANCESCO FALCONE
FALCONE, FRANCESCO September 30, 1937 - July 11, 2020 On July 11, 2020, God called our hero, Francesco Falcone, home unexpectedly yet peacefully, surrounded with love. Born on September 30, 1937 in Roseto Valfortore, Italy. Reunited in Heaven with his parents, Bonaventura and Maria Grazia Falcone, brother Carmine, son-in-law Aderito, his brothers-in-law and many friends. Devoted husband to the love of his life, Beatrice, for 59 years. Loving, caring and always a providing father to his children, Maria Grazia (Roman Wojnarski), Rosanna (Mark Halliday), Laura (Art Nunzi), Bonaventura (Carmen), and Antonietta (Ivan Saldana). Nonno will forever be missed by his grandchildren, Amanda (Jorge Guerra), Anthony, Victor, Steven, Ryan, Brandon, Olivia, Lauren, Andres and Alejandro. "Great" Bisnonno Frankie to Scarlett Rose and Jackson. Always a caring brother to his sisters and sisters-in-law, Zio Franchine will also be missed dearly by his many nieces and nephews, whom he loved so much. The absence of his presence and laughter will be felt at the Roseto Valfortore Cultural Club, where he frequently played cards and socialized with his friends. Devoted member of the Holy Angels Catholic Church community. Due to current COVID measures, the family will hold a private wake at Scott Funeral Home in Mississauga. Mourners are welcome to join us to honour the life of Franchino on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Etobicoke. Our family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Trillium Health Mississauga for being an extension of our big family when visiting restrictions kept us physically away. Riposa in pace Francesco.

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 13, 2020.
