FRANCESCO MARCELLO

With sadness, we announce the passing of Francesco on September 18, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved husband for 55 years to Grazia and cherished father of Lisa (Frank Gulli) and Bambina (Anthony Pagano). Proud nonno of Andrew, Robert, Alessia, Matthew and Rebecca (David Rossetti). Forever remembered by his brother Nick and sister-in-law Carmela (Vince Rotondi). He'll be missed by his nieces and nephews and their families. Visitation will be held at Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin St., south of Lawrence Ave. W.) on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 2-5, 6-9 p.m. Please note, that due to the COVID-19 Pandemic restrictions and social distancing requirements, for the visitation, the funeral home must conform to 30% occupancy capacity. Visitors may need to wait to enter the funeral home in order to maintain the capacity requirement. Face masks are mandatory and contact tracing information will be collected upon entering the building. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in All Saints Church (1415 Royal York Rd., north of Eglinton Ave.) on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. The capacity of All Saints Church is 120 guests. Live streaming will be made available, the link is available on www.bernardofh.com
under Francesco's memorial page. Due to the limited number of people allowed in the mausoleums, a private entombment will follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens. Only the immediate family members will attend the services at the cemetery. In memory of Francesco, donations may be made to the Humber River Hospital Foundation.