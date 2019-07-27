BRUNO, FRANCESCO (FRANK) P. May 22, 1951 – July 24, 2019. Francesco P. Bruno, (Frank) passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 24, 2019, at Baycrest Hospital, surrounded by family. Frank had a passionate love of life, music and most importantly, family and friends. His gregarious nature left an impression on all who met him, and his 37 year career with Bacardi earned him legendary status in the fine dining and spirits industry. Beloved husband of Carole Sleep. He was a loving father to Marco and Roberto, and stepfather to Jordan and Tate. Lovingly remembered by Antonella Bruno. He is survived by his brother Gino (Agata) and brother-in-law Joe. Predeceased by his parents, Giuseppe and Celestina, his sisters: Giustina, Anna and her husband Giovanni. "Unc" will be greatly missed by his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews of the Romantini, Caruso and Bruno families. Visitation will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St., Toronto, on Sunday, July 28th, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Paschal Baylon Church, 92 Steeles Ave. W., Thornhill, on Monday, July 29th, at 9:30 a.m. Private interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brain Cancer Foundation Canada. Condolences may be left at www.rskane.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 27, 2019