Francesco "FRANK" PALMERI

PALMERI, Francesco "FRANK" It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Frank Palmeri on January 26, 2020, in his 68th year, with his family at his side. Beloved husband of Joanna of 41 years. Loving father of Josie (David), Stefania and Daniel (Ashley). Proud Nonno of Ava and Andrew. He will be sadly missed by his siblings Carmelo (Carmela), Ettore (Bahar), Antonella (Paul) and Marcello (Loreta). Lovingly remembered by his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Frank was born in Termini Imerese, Sicily, Italy and immigrated to Canada with his family at the age of 13. He attended the University of Toronto where he met his loving wife Joanna. He graduated with a Bachelor of Education and Master of Education and pursued a career with the TCDSB for over 25 years. He dedicated most of his career to special education and had a soft spot for children with special needs. Active throughout his retirement, he enjoyed his daily walks, gardening, reading and spending time with his family and especially his grandkids. He will always be remembered for his quick wit, strong work ethic, ability to fix anything and love of food, soccer and the arts. A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and to all who cared for Frank during his last months at home. Visitations will be held at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E. (east of Kennedy Rd.), Scarborough, on Thursday, January 30th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Epiphany of Our Lord Parish, 3200 Pharmacy Ave., Scarborough, on Friday, January 31st at 9:30 a.m. Entombment Highland Memory Gardens, Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research (donate.sunnybrook.ca/gord) or to the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 29, 2020
