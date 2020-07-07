FRANCESCO PERNA

1/
PERNA, FRANCESCO God called Francesco peacefully on July 2, 2020 from the Hawthorn Woods Care Community at the age of 93. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Caterina. Loving father to Rosa (Nicola DeFrenza), Joe (Patricia) and Mary (Vito Dinatale). He will be the guardian angel of his grandchildren Tony, Frank (Lucy), Marlo (Jennifer), Catherine, Robert, Emilio and Francesco and great-grandchildren Giuliano, Valerio, Luciano, Talia and Lily. We were blessed to have had such a caring and thoughtful father who cared and sacrificed without reservation for his family. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, July 7th at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church (66A Main St. South, Brampton). Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery (7300 Hwy. 27, Woodbridge). To attend the service, please RSVP on the book of memories at www. wardfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 7, 2020.
