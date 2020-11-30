ROTI, Francesco We are saddened to announce the passing of our dear husband, father and grandfather Franco Roti. Franco passed away peacefully, with his family by his side in Etobicoke, Ontario, on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at the age of 86. Born February 10, 1934 in Simbario, Italy, to the late Vincenzo Roti and Maria Roti (nee Romano). Franco is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Angela (nee Servello) and his four children Mary Maccarone, Rose Sultana (Sam), Teresa Roti (Brian) and Vince Roti (Virginia). His proud legacy of six grandchildren include: Melissa and Vincent Sultana, Emily Maccarone, Adam Aucoin, Frankie and Robbie Roti. Franco is the brother of the late Vito Roti (Anna Maria) and the late Bruno Roti (Maria). He is the brother-in-law of Teresa Ceniti (late Bruno) and Salvatore Servello (Vincenza). Franco's elegant and understated demeanour belied a larger than life personality that charmed and enlivened those lucky enough to be around him. He built Roti Masonry, a successful masonry business through sheer hard work and perseverance. But Franco's greatest business asset was his unique entrepreneurial spirit, one that valued relationships and simple human decency above all. That is how he garnered respect from all who knew him, and the adoration of those closest to him. Franco passed on to his children his knack for entrepreneurial achievement and the principle that empathy should be a guiding light, in business as in life. To his four children he was a traditional doting father who at the same time went against the grain and instilled in his daughters a strong sense of women's self-empowerment. All three daughters, accomplished professionals, returned the gift by refusing nursing care in his last days and instead lovingly tending to his day-to-day needs themselves, with his wife Angela and son Vince devotedly by his side. In many ways Franco was an ordinary man - but he was also an extraordinary man. Franco was always happiest when the whole family regularly came together, and he maintained the only measure of the success of his life was a family that got along. It is rare to have three full generations of a family build and contribute to the same thriving business ventures. But the Roti family has done that, evidence of Franco's legacy of love. Private funeral arrangements. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com