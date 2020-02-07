Home

FRANCESCO SANTO ESPOSITO

ESPOSITO, FRANCESCO SANTO Passed peacefully on March 15, 2017 at the age of 96. Beloved husband to Marietta and loving father to Teresa (Giuseppe and predeceased by husband George Edward), Gene (Julia Ann), Valentino (Liba), and Eddie (Dorothy). He will also be missed by his loving grandchildren Don (Jean), Sandra (Gino), Julianne (Greg), Robert, Alexander (Daniela), Elizabeth and Jeffrey (Sinaya) and 10 great-grandchildren. He was ceremoniously laid to rest by his family and friends at Glendale Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 7, 2020
