VOLANTE, FRANCESCO Sadly passed away at Trillium Hospital Mississauga on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in his 89th year. Francesco is survived by his children: Nino, Patrick, Sabina and Luigi as well as their spouses his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Francesco will be fondly remembered by his best friend and partner Maria Orlando. Mr. Volante is resting at the Scott Funeral Home 'Mississauga Chapel' (420 Dundas Street East, one block west of Cawthra) on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Saturday morning, January 25, 2020 in Scott Funeral Home Chapel at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 23, 2020