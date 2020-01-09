Home

FRANCESKA BEZIC Obituary
BEZIC, FRANCESKA March 13, 1929 - January 3, 2020 Franceska passed peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020 in her 91st year, with her loving daughters by her side. Predeceased by her devoted husband Tomislav. A perfectionist who loved cooking, watching cooking shows and discussing recipes. She loved to express her creativity through crochet and knitting. She will be deeply missed by her daughters Neda and Vesna. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, for all of whom she felt great tenderness and love. We wish to thank everyone at Post Inn Village for the good care, new experiences and wonderful conversations that enriched these last months of her life. We would also like to thank the nurses and doctors at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital for their care and kindness. A special thanks to Eloisa for her loving care of my mother over many years, and to my mom's friends who kept her in the social loop. Visitation will take place Thursday, January 9th between 2-5 p.m. at Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville. No need for flowers, in lieu, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com Adio naša ljepa Šoltanka
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 9, 2020
