FRANCIS DENEAULT

Service Information
Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON
M1R 2Y8
(416)-751-7890
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Corpus Christie Church
Queen St. west of Woodbine Ave.
Obituary

DENEAULT, FRANCIS Peacefully at his home, on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Frank, beloved husband of the late Anne. Dear father of Bill, Jim, Audrey (Wayne), Norm (Wendy), Frank (Kelley), Tom, Kim, George (Loretta) and the late Mary Ann. Grandpa will be lovingly remembered by his 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation at the PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Warden and Pharmacy), from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11 a.m. in Corpus Christie Church (Queen St. west of Woodbine Ave.). Interment Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 4, 2019
