DENEAULT, FRANCIS Peacefully at his home, on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Frank, beloved husband of the late Anne. Dear father of Bill, Jim, Audrey (Wayne), Norm (Wendy), Frank (Kelley), Tom, Kim, George (Loretta) and the late Mary Ann. Grandpa will be lovingly remembered by his 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation at the PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Warden and Pharmacy), from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11 a.m. in Corpus Christie Church (Queen St. west of Woodbine Ave.). Interment Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 4, 2019